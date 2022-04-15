Advertisement
Hundreds of tires slashed at business in Puslinch, Ont.
Published Friday, April 15, 2022 7:48PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 15, 2022 7:48PM EDT
Hundreds of commercial vehicle tires have been slashed at a business in Puslinch, Ont.
Wellington County OPP say it happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday on Nicholas Beaver Road.
A person or people damaged about 200 tires of numerous vehicles and caused over $200,000 in damage, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.