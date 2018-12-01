

As many as 200 people participated in a demonstration in support of a French university in Ontario.

Over 40 rallies took place around the province, from Timmins to Ottawa, to protest Premier Doug Ford's decision to cancel plans for a French-language university and other services for French-speakers.

“We’re asking Premier Doug Ford to re-consider his position for our French university,” said Denis Jacques in Kitchener.

Jacques estimated that there are over 500,000 franco-Ontarians.

He said that, with over 60 French-speaking high schools across Ontario, there is demand for the university.

Waterloo Region is home to several French elementary schools in the public and Catholic school boards.

Ford did announce that he would create a French-language services commissioner position within the office of the Ontario Ombudsman.

He also said he would establish a Ministry of Francophone Affairs and hire a senior policy advisor on francophone affairs in his office.

With files from the Canadian Press.