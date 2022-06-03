Humane society says urgent need for foster homes in K-W, Stratford
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is putting out an urgent call for foster homes.
The agency said they have 17 animals who need extra care and attention.
"We are looking for volunteer foster parents who can take in dogs or cats until they are ready for adoption," explained CEO Kathrin Delutis in a press release. "We provide training, food, supplies, and medical care, while you provide space and lots of love."
The humane society said there are eight large dogs and three cats at their Kitchener-Waterloo location, while the Stratford centre has four cats and two dogs.
They added that three of the dogs need medical attention, and anyone considering fostering one of the animals is asked to called the humane society for more details.
"One of our dogs, Peach, has been waiting for a foster home for almost two months," said Amanda Hawkins, the senior manager of animal care, in the release. "She is currently going through treatment for heartworm disease and is on strict rest orders. This means she is looking for a foster home with no other animals or young children, where she can be kept calm and quiet."
The humane society said both locations see a high daily influx of injured and sick animals and they also need foster homes as they recover.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster pet parent is asked to apply on the humane society's website.
