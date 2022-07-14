Human trafficking team investigating incidents in Waterloo

The Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team is asking the public for information on two altercations in Waterloo.

Police said the first incident occurred between a man and woman on June 21 at approximately 8:25 p.m. in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street.

Police believe the altercation was witnessed and potentially recorded by individuals that were travelling on a Grand River Transit bus.

The second altercation occurred on June 28 at approximately 2:05 p.m. It involved the same man and woman in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street.

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information relating to either of these incidents, are encouraged to contact the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.