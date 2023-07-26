How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region

It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.

Humidex values could reach 40 C in the new few days, according to Environment Canada.

For some residents we spoke to, it was too hot for comfort today. Most people said they were only going outside if they had to, and are ready for the heat wave to pass.

COOLING CENTRES

The Region of Waterloo has a list of cooling centres across the region here.

Certain cooling centres will be open seven days a week, including holidays.

In Kitchener, the extended cooling centre is located at 150 Frederick Street. In Cambridge, the extended cooling centre is at 150 Main Street. These two cooling centres will open every day until at least the end of August. Residents can also step inside the closest community centre or library to cool down.

“Our community centres are places where people come to connect. There’s programs and activities going on all the time. Needs are filled in the neighbourhood. So, this is just another one of those needs during a heatwave,” said Kitchener City Councillor Dave Shnider.

Pools and splash pads are other great options to cool down. But the Harry Class Pool in Kitchener is closed for repairs under further notice.

People take a dip in the pool to cool down during a heat wave that is making its way across southern Ontario. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT

The region of Waterloo has tips on how to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Know the weather forecast before going outside

Plan ahead and modify your plans according to the weather

Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty (avoid drinks high in sugar, caffeine or alcohol)

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric

Seek shade and avoid sun exposure

Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place

The region said risks are higher for seniors, infants and young children, outdoor workers, those who work outdoors, those with chronic illness and those experiencing homelessness.