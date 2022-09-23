How to maximize your cyber security
The Waterloo-based cyber security company eSentire says people need to be more careful when picking the perfect password. Though the list of password requirements continues to grow, the company says a longer password is often still not enough to keep you safe.
“If someone wants to get that information, there are ultimately ways to acquire that information,” said Ryan Westman, senior manager for threat intelligence at eSentire Inc.
Westman said face or thumb recognition won’t stop hackers. He suggested people and businesses use tools like password managers, paired with multi-factor authentication.
“A password manager basically acts as a vault. So you'll have one password to access the vault and inside that password manager you can have generated passwords you can use for your various online services,” said Westman. “If one of those parties do get breached, there is another way to verify you as an authentication measure.”
Westman said it is important to take the proper steps and add extra layers of protection to increase your personal cyber hygiene.
According to security company Cisco Canada, many people recycle passwords or use the same one for many different services.
“The attackers know this and they are searching for easy-to-guess passwords on a continuous basis,” Dave Lewis, a global advisory chief information officer at Cisco Canada, told CTV News earlier this year.
According to the mobile security firm Lookout, these five passwords are the most often hacked:
- 123456
- 123456789
- qwerty
- password
- 12345
With files from CTV Toronto.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada takes aim at Iran's 'harassment,' 'repression' of women after recent death
Canada's foreign affairs minister is laying blame on the Iranian regime for the recent death of a woman, who was detained for allegedly violating the country's forced veiling laws.
What will happen to the wild horses impacted by Hurricane Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in 'hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities' in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
London
-
What London residents need to know about getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose
Starting Monday, Sept. 26 Ontarians aged 18 and older will be eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
-
Sign burned and campaigns attacked: Local election race takes ugly turn
The municipal election campaign in London has taken yet another ugly turn, on multiple fronts.
-
High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.
Windsor
-
Muscle cars and SUV to join Pacifica at Windsor Assembly: Auto analyst
An auto analyst specializing in vehicle forecasting expects the Dodge Challenger and Charger, along with the new Chrysler Airflow will be built at Windsor Assembly Plant.
-
Jury returns with 9 recommendations following inquest into death of Matthew Mahoney
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Windsor man who was shot by police concluded Friday with the jury making several recommendations for police, hospital and government in their verdict.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital now offering fentanyl test strips
As the opioid crisis continues in Windsor-Essex with an increasing number of visits to hospital emergency departments each year, Windsor Regional Hospital is now offering fentanyl test strips to curb misuse or overdose.
Barrie
-
This township is permanently shifting to a 4-day work week after successful trial period
The Township of Springwater is permanently shifting its 75 full-time employees to a four-day work week following a "successful" five-month pilot project.
-
Nearly 100 birds at popular sanctuary euthanized
Nearly 100 birds were euthanized after staff at a popular Owen Sound sanctuary noticed they started exhibiting symptoms of avian influenza.
-
Boy, 13, critically injured in fight with fellow boy showing 'slight improvements'
Police say a 13-year-old Bradford boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight with a fellow boy last week is showing "slight improvements."
Northern Ontario
-
Remains found of Chapleau man who disppeared while canoeing on Ruth Lake
The remains of a 74-year-old man from Chapleau have been recovered after he went missing on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Cannabis Act review comes as North Bay pot stores exceed Tim Hortons outlets
The federal government has announced a review of the Cannabis Act after hearing from people in the industry that changes are needed.
Ottawa
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Pembroke, Ont. woman, 99, on years-long waitlist for long-term care
Norma Mullen is on a waitlist at a long-term care home after falling and breaking her hip, but has been told the wait for a bed could be years.
-
Man, 57, charged with manslaughter in Ottawa woman's death
A 57-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in relation to a 78-year-old Ottawa woman’s death last week.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Eglinton Crosstown LRT delayed once again, Metrolinx says
Anyone looking forward to using the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will have to wait a bit longer.
-
SIU clears two Toronto police officers in fatal shooting of 27-year-old man in Scarborough
The province's police watchdog has cleared two Toronto police officers who shot and killed a man holding an air rifle during a standoff near an elementary school in Scarborough's Port Union area last spring.
Montreal
-
Legault says Conservative leader an 'agitator,' compares him to Trump
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault went on the offensive Friday, comparing rival Eric Duhaime to former United States President Donald Trump and saying the Conservative leader's stance on COVID-19 restrictions is disqualifying.
-
Quebec environment minister booed from Montreal climate march
Protesters demanding more action on climate change from elected officials booed and insulted Quebec environment minister Benoit Charette Friday in Montreal while the minister was holding a press conference.
-
MUHC staff report racism and discrimination in workplace review
Employees at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) say they have experienced incidents of racism and discrimination 'of various forms' at work.
Atlantic
-
Fiona closes in, hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect
Hurricane Fiona approaches the Maritimes, with landfall forecast for eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning.
-
How Maritime emergency officials are readying for Hurricane Fiona's imminent impact
As Hurricane Fiona continues to pick up speed moving toward Atlantic Canada, emergency management offices (EMOs) across the region are working with community partners to help keep residents safe during the storm.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
Winnipeg
-
Poll finds Glen Murray still ahead in mayoral race
New polling from Probe Research finds Glen Murray is still the candidate to beat in Winnipeg’s upcoming mayoral election.
-
New contract gives Manitoba health-care workers retroactive raises, signing bonus
Some 18,000 health-care support workers in Manitoba have ratified a new collective agreement that includes pay raises.
-
12-year-old arrested for shooting airsoft gun in Manitoba school: RCMP
Nelson House RCMP have arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school and shot someone with it.
Calgary
-
RCMP seize arsenal of guns from Calgary man after road rage incident
RCMP officers have seized dozens of guns, including an AR-15, from a Calgary man after he allegedly flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident earlier this month.
-
Alberta judge overseeing inquiry into teen's death adjourns to seek more witnesses
An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds when he died has adjourned her inquiry in an attempt to hear from more witnesses.
-
RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters
Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney, soon out as Alberta premier, pokes fun at himself in speech
Jason Kenney, in one of his last speeches as Alberta's premier and United Conservative Party leader, riffed at the microphone Friday, drawing laughs as he poked fun at himself and pretended to brush off a call from the prime minister.
-
Family still searching for Alberta man missing for almost 2 decades
Police and family are still searching for an Alberta man who hasn’t been seen in 19 years.
-
Local designer sees outpouring of support after offering free grad dress to student in need
Local businesses are joining forces to help two students have the graduation experience of their dreams.
Vancouver
-
Difficult conversations with mom preceded 'volatile' situation at BC Women's Hospital, police say
The frightening situation that played out at BC Women's Hospital this week was preceded by difficult conversations between staff and a mother about her child, authorities said Friday.
-
New TransLink customer service centre opens to public at Waterfront Station
TransLink's new, 6,200-square-foot Customer Service Centre at Waterfront Station opened to the public Friday, roughly doubling the transit provider's capacity to serve users in person.
-
B.C. man plans to pay off mortgage, relax poolside after $1M lotto win
A B.C. man has his sights set on Scottsdale, Ariz., for a relaxing poolside vacation after a stroke of luck.