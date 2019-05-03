

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed the fire at the House of Friendship building in Cambridge is now a criminal investigation.

Yesterday the Ontario Fire Marshal said the circumstances that led to the fire so far seem concerning.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Concession Road.

The $5 million project is years in the making. The centre was set to open over the summer, but now it’s not clear when it will open.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated to be more than $500,000, especially at the back of the building where part of the structure collapsed.