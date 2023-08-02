House fire quickly suppressed in Guelph

A fire at what appears to be an uninhabited home was quickly supressed Wednesday by Guelph firefighters.

Guelph Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Schubert said crews arrived to the home on College Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The home in question was 278 College Avenue West, which has a sign out front indicating a zoning bylaw application had been submitted for the property to build a four-storey townhouse.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.