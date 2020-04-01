KITCHENER -- As many businesses are forced to close during the pandemic, local hospitals are ramping up recruitment.

They need more workers to help with the increasing demand of patients.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it's hiring staff for a new medicine unit that's supposed to open in two to four weeks.

Altogether, about 80 positions are posted on the hospital's website.

It's hiring—and already hired—student nurses to help with the flow of patients.

CMH has also reached out to recently-retired nurses who still have their credentials.

The hospital says it has redeployed nurses from other areas to medicine units to help in the event the hospital receives an increase of patients with COVID-19.

Guelph General Hospital is also on the recruitment hunt, hoping to fill as many as 100 part- and full-time positions to help manage the ongoing pandemic.

"We expect this demand to continue in the coming months," says GGH Hospital President and CEO Marianne Walker in a statement.

"We owe it to our community to do all we can to care for patients and families, as well as ensure the well-being of our staff. Filling these temporary roles will help and may also provide short-term employment for people who are not presently working."

Not all of the positions at Guelph General require specific medical training.

Some of the job openings include:

Healthcare aides

Registered nurses

Electricians

Plumbers

Housekeeping attendants

Shipping and receiving and material handlers

In many cases, previous hospital experience isn't required. There's a full list on the Guelph General Hospital website.

The hospital says that students are also welcome to apply.