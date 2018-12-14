

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a 72-year-old Guelph man died after speaking to police.

Guelph Police Service officers responded to Clyde Abbott’s home on Speedvale Avenue East on the morning of Dec. 13.

They had been called to respond to a break and enter at his residence.

According to an SIU news release, police were speaking to Abbott when he collapsed.

The Guelph Police Service said in a statement that officers performed first aid while they waited for an ambulance.

Emergency medical services then took him to hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy was done in Hamilton on Dec. 14.

Two investigators and a forensic investigator were assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or sexual assault allegations.