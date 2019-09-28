

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of students are celebrating Homecoming Weekend in Waterloo and Guelph this weekend.

It’s supposed to be about cheering on university football and celebrating school pride, but for many, it's all about the unsanctioned parties.

Waterloo is expecting more than 14,000 students to fill the streets Saturday.

The city is using a new tactic this year to deal with the chaos – crowd management pods. Essentially they are fenced-in areas where students have access to washrooms and garbage cans.

“The gatherings themselves are unsanctioned so we’re not trying to make it a welcoming event, but we do have to take into consideration methods to result in lessening the impact in the neighbourhoods,” says Shayne Turner, director of municipal enforcement services for the city.

Some homeowners near Ezra Avenue also put up fences to keep students off their properties.

While the size of the crowd is the main concern, police are also dealing with some bad behavior.

One male was arrested for obstruction as police tried to shut down a house party on Hemlock Street.

Another male was arrested on Noecker Street after several vehicles were damaged.

A female is facing a public intoxication charge after being arrested on Ezra Avenue.

Police are asking the party-goers to “be smart and show respect.”

Last year more than 400 charges were laid for driving, drinking and bylaw offences.

But there were also some good deeds done on Saturday.

At the University of Guelph, students and alumni worked with police to pick up trash in the community.