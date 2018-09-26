

CTV Kitchener





Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro is shooting a feature film in St. Thomas this week.

The Railway City’s former Psychiatric hospital is serving as a set for a horror movie based on the children’s book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Around 100 locals have been hired to be background actors.

Del Toro took to twitter last Saturday to ask for suggestions on where to eat.

Production is planned to conclude on Thursday and the film is set to be released next year.