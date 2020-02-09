KITCHENER -- A major fundraising event approaching its 30th year was held in Kitchener on Saturday.

Skate 48 is a charity hockey tournament that saw dozens of teams hit the ice at The Aud.

Every team played once. The winners feasted on wings while the losers got hot dogs.

The Rotary Club of Kitchener Grand River puts on the event and raised a whopping $170,000 in a single day.

"Today we'll raise about $170,000, so quite an incredible amount for literally a one-day event with the first game starting at 10 in the morning and the last game ending at 10 at night," says tournament chair Darryl Drake.

"It's an incredible amount of money and all that money does stay within the Region of Waterloo. It goes back into children's charities and we're always looking for more teams to join our event."

In the tournament's 29 years, it's raised about $3.5 million.