A bronze plaque that was stolen from a Brantford monument has been returned, city officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, the city says the plaque, which was described as priceless due to its historical significance, was returned to its rightful place.

“We’re never going to be able to replace it as it was, so there’s really no monetary value that we can attach to the plaque,” explains Sara Munroe, the city’s arts and culture coordinator.

The century-old plaque marks the invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell, an invention that led Brantford to be known as the Telephone City.

It was first reported missing earlier this month. In February, another heritage plaque was taken from the Brant Historical Society. That plaque was eventually returned to the museum.

There was no word on whether any suspects were wanted or whether any charges would be laid.