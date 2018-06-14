

CTV Kitchener





Drivers looking to head toward Toronto from Kitchener won’t be able to take the Highway 8 ramp to Highway 401 for part of the weekend.

According to Ministry of Transportation, the ramp will be fully closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Prior to the closure, the ramp will be reduced to one lane from Sportsworld Drive starting at 7 p.m.

While the ramp is closed, crews will be working to extend the lanes as part of the larger project to widen the 401 to 10 lanes between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.