Featured
Highway 8 ramp to Highway 401 closing Friday night
The ramp carrying traffic between Highway 8 and Highway 401 in Cambridge is pictured on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:23PM EDT
Drivers looking to head toward Toronto from Kitchener won’t be able to take the Highway 8 ramp to Highway 401 for part of the weekend.
According to Ministry of Transportation, the ramp will be fully closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
Prior to the closure, the ramp will be reduced to one lane from Sportsworld Drive starting at 7 p.m.
While the ramp is closed, crews will be working to extend the lanes as part of the larger project to widen the 401 to 10 lanes between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.