Highway 403 reopens in Brantford after police investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened a portion of Highway 403 eastbound and westbound in Brantford following a police investigation.

In a tweet just after 1 p.m., OPP said the highway is closed between King George Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Brantford police said the incident involved a man in crisis.

Officials said just afeer 2 p.m. that the situation was resolved and the highway was reopen.