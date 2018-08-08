Featured
Highway 401 WB reopens following pedestrian struck, killed
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 2:59PM EDT
Highway 401 westbound was closed after a 55-year-old man from Waterloo was fatally hit by a transport truck Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at 10:30 a.m.
The highway is closed from Homer Watson to Cedar Creek.
The highway reopened several hours later, around 3 p.m.
