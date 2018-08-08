

Highway 401 westbound was closed after a 55-year-old man from Waterloo was fatally hit by a transport truck Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at 10:30 a.m.



Fatal pedestrian collision: #Hwy401 WB at Homer Watson55 year old man from Waterloo is dead, Hwy remains closed https://t.co/hK5lD2mrre — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 8, 2018

The highway is closed from Homer Watson to Cedar Creek.

The highway reopened several hours later, around 3 p.m.



UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB between Homer Watson #Kitchener and Cedar Creek #Ayr - All WB lanes CLOSED following collision, #OPP on scene, reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/VFvbcpfJFb — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 8, 2018