KITCHENER -- Two more people who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Highview Residences have died.

The company delivered the update in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

"In so many ways, there are just no words that convey the grief and sadness to the families of our two residents who died yesterday," says Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch in the release.

"Our staff and our other families are rallying with each other in support as we grieve and yet keep on working."

The two people who passed away were women, aged 91 and 97, Birch says. They are the fourth and fifth residents at Highview to die from the virus.

Region of Waterloo Public Health's latest website update only reflects one of these deaths—its numbers are updated daily but are only current as of 7 p.m. the day before.

Of the 21 residents who are still at the facility's Blair Creek House, nine have tested positive for the virus. The five deaths bring the total number of residents affected there to 14.

The other 12, who have no symptoms, have been tested under direction from the province.

The region's website shows that 11 staff members at Highview Residences have also tested positive for the virus. The company says those employees are self-isolating until they can return to work.

"We are working with the Local Health Integration Network and community to source nurses immediately to come and work with us," says Birch.

"We are following all of the required personal protective equipment policies for our teams and the directives around cleaning. Our nursing team has been particularly affected. We need 2 to 3 nurses who can come and work with us until we are through this."

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Highview on April 1. Since then, outbreaks have been declared at another 12 long-term care and retirement homes.

Residents and staff at these facilities make up 95 of the 353 cases of COVID-19 in the region.