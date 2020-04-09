KITCHENER -- Judy Bowlby is being remembered as a funny, high-spirited woman who enjoyed taking care of others.

The 92-year-old who lived at Highview Residences in Kitchener died of COVID-19 in hospital on Wednesday.

"Well Judy will be remembered at Highview as a firecracker," said Joy Birch, COO of Highview Residences. "She really enjoyed being in the heart of the home and in around the kitchen dining room area. She just loved being around people."

Bowlby's niece tells CTV Kitchener her aunt was a nurse and helped run a Kindergarten school in Mississauga for 50 years.

"Even in her dementia she still thought she was a nurse," said Bowlby's niece. "She would still walk around and take people's blood pressure.

"It was in her bones to be a caregiver."

Bowlby is the third resident of Highview to lose their life to the virus.

"Anyone for our home who has come in contact with a resident or a staff person who has tested positive will be tested even if they are not showing symptoms," said Birch.

Highview is one of 11 long-term care or retirement facilities in Waterloo Region with outbreaks.

Six outbreaks have been declared at facilities in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.