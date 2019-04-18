

CTV Kitchener





Two staff members at Eastwood Collegiate suffered minor injuries during a fire on Thursday.

The school board says the staff was trying to contain a fire in a kitchen classroom. One received minor burns while the other was treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were on-scene.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or whether it is being considered suspicious.

Students were temporarily evacuated from the school but were allowed to return around 1:30 p.m. One student reported seeing smoke from outside.

The school board says the classroom won’t be in use again for the day.

It’s unknown how much damage was caused in the fire, if any.