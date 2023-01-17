High school employee arrested after alleged assault of teen student

Stratford police have arrested and charged a high school employee for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student.

Police said they were contacted about a disturbance at Stratford District Secondary School (SDSS) on Monday just before 11 a.m.

A second call was received moments later that indicated the matter also involved St. Michael Catholic Secondary School (St. Mike’s) located next to SDSS.

Police said when they arrived, all parties were located with the help of administrative teams at both schools.

Police said an employee of St. Mike’s was involved in a dispute with several SDSS students. As a result, the employee is alleged to have assaulted a 16-year-old female student who sustained minor injuries.

Police identified the employee as a 66-year-old Stratford resident who was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

The accused was charged with assault.

In a news release, police thanked the admin teams at both schools for their assistance in this matter and for ensuring the safety and well-being of students at both schools.