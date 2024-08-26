High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
Earlier this month, Guelph Police said 35-year-old Medhani Yohans had been released from custody in Toronto on July 29 and was required to go to the Guelph Police station within seven days of his release. When he did not show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said he had a history of violence, including at least two sexual assaults involving strangers.
Although police did not know where he was, they said he had been in the Guelph area in the past.
On Friday, Yohans was arrested by officers with another southern Ontario police service. He has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.
Guelph Police said it is expected that when he is released from custody, he will not be returning to Guelph.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate
The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
A former Toronto Blue Jay is set to make baseball history today. Here's how
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.
Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist and leaves 2 missing
Icelandic rescuers worked by hand Monday to cut through the remnants of a collapsed ice cave as they searched for two tourists missing for more than 24 hours since a glacier in the southeastern part of the island caved in, killing one person and severely injured another.
Charges withdrawn against Toronto cops accused of failing to properly investigate murdered woman's disappearance
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
Things a cybersecurity expert says they would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.