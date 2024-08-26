KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • High-risk offender arrested again

    Medhani Yohans, 35, is described by police as a Black male, 5’9”, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. (Guelph Police Service) Medhani Yohans, 35, is described by police as a Black male, 5’9”, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. (Guelph Police Service)
    Share

    A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.

    Earlier this month, Guelph Police said 35-year-old Medhani Yohans had been released from custody in Toronto on July 29 and was required to go to the Guelph Police station within seven days of his release. When he did not show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    Police said he had a history of violence, including at least two sexual assaults involving strangers.

    Although police did not know where he was, they said he had been in the Guelph area in the past.

    On Friday, Yohans was arrested by officers with another southern Ontario police service. He has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

    Guelph Police said it is expected that when he is released from custody, he will not be returning to Guelph.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist and leaves 2 missing

    Icelandic rescuers worked by hand Monday to cut through the remnants of a collapsed ice cave as they searched for two tourists missing for more than 24 hours since a glacier in the southeastern part of the island caved in, killing one person and severely injured another.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News