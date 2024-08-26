High-risk offender arrested again

A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.

Earlier this month, Guelph Police said 35-year-old Medhani Yohans had been released from custody in Toronto on July 29 and was required to go to the Guelph Police station within seven days of his release. When he did not show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said he had a history of violence, including at least two sexual assaults involving strangers.

Although police did not know where he was, they said he had been in the Guelph area in the past.

On Friday, Yohans was arrested by officers with another southern Ontario police service. He has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Guelph Police said it is expected that when he is released from custody, he will not be returning to Guelph.