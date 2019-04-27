

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River watershed is experiencing higher flows and residents are being asked to take precautions around rivers and streams.

Levels were already high before another 20 to 35 millimetres of rain fell on Friday.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says no significant flooding is anticipated but low-lying areas that are already prone to spring flooding will be affected.

The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs has already been closed.

The agency also says that river flows will be higher than normal over the coming week.

They’re asking residents to keep children and pets away from all local waterways.

Banks may be very slippery and, combined with the fast-moving water, may pose a serious hazard.