Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday

Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.

Mask requirements will stay in place in the following settings until April 27:

Public transit, including on Grand River Transit and GO Transit

Health-care settings, including all hospital building in Waterloo Region and Wellington County

Long-term care and retirement homes

Congregate care settings

Shelters

Jails

Businesses and organizations may choose to continue to require masks. For example, THEMUSEUM in Kitchener plans to keep its mask mandate in place until at least March 27 when its Rolling Stones exhibit closes, at which point the policy will be revaluated.