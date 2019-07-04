Featured
Here’s what you can buy for the price of a detached home in Waterloo Region
Source: Ravi Ruhra, My Move Realty, via Realtor.ca
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:32PM EDT
It's no secret that prices are going up in Waterloo Region.
In June, the median price of a detached home hit $581,500.
Here's a look at what you can afford for the median price of a detached home in other major cities around the country.
Source: Alberto Gallo and Jason O'Keefe, Keller Williams Golden Triangle Realty via Realtor.ca
153 Graham St., Waterloo, Ont.
$565,000
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,246 square feet
Features: finished basement, saltwater pool
Source: Kirk Walker, RE/MAX Twin City Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca
29 Jackson Ave., Kitchener, Ont.
$564,900
4+1 bedrooms, 3 baths
1,500 square feet
Features: across from Rockway Golf Course, three-season sunroom
Source: Randall Weese and Diane Jennifer Ciszkowicz, Purplebricks via Realtor.ca
19 Peach Tree Cres., Cambridge, Ont.
$584,900
4 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,800 square feet
Features: swimming pool, eight foot kitchen island
Source: Huseyin Perk, Right At Home Realty Inc. via Realtor.ca
50 Guestville Ave., Toronto, Ont.
$569,000
1 bedroom, 2 baths
Features: Quiet street, near amenities
Source: Martin Elder, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group, via Realtor.ca
187 Devonshire Pl., Ottawa, Ont.
$570,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bath
Features: Cape cod style, detached garage
Source: Samuel Langevin, Via Capitale Sélect, via Realtor.ca
7038 Rue du Brisebois, Les Rivières (Quebec City, Que.)
$579,000
5 bedrooms, 2 baths
2018 square feet
Features: Saltwater pool, location
Source: Ravi Ruhra, My Move Realty, via Realtor.ca
2065 MacDonald Street, Halifax, N.S.
3 bedrooms, 3 baths
2215 square feet
$579,000
Features: Double lot, original hardwood floors
Source: Steve Yoston, Exit Realty PEI, via Realtor.ca
21 York L., Charlottetown, P.E.I.
5 bedrooms, 3 baths
2186 square feet
$579,000
Features: Studio, detached garage
Source: Ravi Duhra, My Move Realty, via Realtor.ca
52 Kensington Ct., Fredericton, N.B.
3 bedrooms, 3 baths
3,640 square feet
$579,000
Features: Wood fireplace, deck
Source: Olga Hitchen and Vaughan Underhay, RE/MAX United Inc.
178 Waterford Bridge Rd., St. John's, N.L.
4 bedrooms, 2 baths
3,000 square feet
$584,900
Features: .377 acre lot, 35-year roof
Source: Yolanda Meneses-Santamaria, Keller Williams Real Estate Services, via Realtor.ca
208 Kingsway, Winnipeg, Man.
6 bedrooms, 4 baths
3,651 square feet
$584,900
Features: Double lot, library
Source: Matt Miller, Royal LePage Saskatoon Real Estate, via Realtor.ca
305 Clarence Ave. S., Saskatoon, Sask.
5 beds, 4 baths
1,710 square feet
$579,000
Features: legal 2-bedroom suite, granite counters
Source: Jessie L. McCracken, Christy Beisel, YEGPro Realty, via Realtor.ca
7540 81 Ave. NW., Edmonton, Alta.
3 bedrooms, 3 baths
1,632 square feet
$569,000
Features: Semi-detached, Canadian materials
Source: Dayna Moritz, Redline Real Estate Group Inc., via Realtor.ca
633 22 Ave. NE., Winston Heights/Mountview, Calgary, Alta.
4 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,753 square feet
$579,900
Features: Gas barbecue, illegal 1-bedroom suite
Source: Kevin B Crawford, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, via Realtor.ca
2731 Davies Ave., Port Coquitlam, B.C.
2 bedrooms, 1 bath
650 square feet
$565,000
Features: Large lot, zoned for future small-lot development
Source: Cale Grieve, Sutton Group West Coast Realty, via Realtor.ca
85 Cadillac Ave., Victoria, B.C.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,700 square feet
$564,950
Features: Minutes to downtown, wood burning fire place
Source: Tamara Cromarty, Brittany Widrig, Coldwell Banker Redwood Realty, via Realtor.ca
115 Pueblo Cres., Whitehorse, Yukon
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
1,896 square feet
$569,900
Features: 8,600 square foot corner lot, mountain view