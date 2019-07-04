

It's no secret that prices are going up in Waterloo Region.

In June, the median price of a detached home hit $581,500.

Here's a look at what you can afford for the median price of a detached home in other major cities around the country.



153 Graham St., Waterloo, Ont.

$565,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,246 square feet

Features: finished basement, saltwater pool



29 Jackson Ave., Kitchener, Ont.

$564,900

4+1 bedrooms, 3 baths

1,500 square feet

Features: across from Rockway Golf Course, three-season sunroom



19 Peach Tree Cres., Cambridge, Ont.

$584,900

4 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,800 square feet

Features: swimming pool, eight foot kitchen island



50 Guestville Ave., Toronto, Ont.

$569,000

1 bedroom, 2 baths

Features: Quiet street, near amenities



187 Devonshire Pl., Ottawa, Ont.

$570,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bath

Features: Cape cod style, detached garage



7038 Rue du Brisebois, Les Rivières (Quebec City, Que.)

$579,000

5 bedrooms, 2 baths

2018 square feet

Features: Saltwater pool, location



2065 MacDonald Street, Halifax, N.S.

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

2215 square feet

$579,000

Features: Double lot, original hardwood floors



21 York L., Charlottetown, P.E.I.

5 bedrooms, 3 baths

2186 square feet

$579,000

Features: Studio, detached garage



52 Kensington Ct., Fredericton, N.B.

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

3,640 square feet

$579,000

Features: Wood fireplace, deck



178 Waterford Bridge Rd., St. John's, N.L.

4 bedrooms, 2 baths

3,000 square feet

$584,900

Features: .377 acre lot, 35-year roof



208 Kingsway, Winnipeg, Man.

6 bedrooms, 4 baths

3,651 square feet

$584,900

Features: Double lot, library



305 Clarence Ave. S., Saskatoon, Sask.

5 beds, 4 baths

1,710 square feet

$579,000

Features: legal 2-bedroom suite, granite counters



7540 81 Ave. NW., Edmonton, Alta.

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

1,632 square feet

$569,000

Features: Semi-detached, Canadian materials



633 22 Ave. NE., Winston Heights/Mountview, Calgary, Alta.

4 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,753 square feet

$579,900

Features: Gas barbecue, illegal 1-bedroom suite



2731 Davies Ave., Port Coquitlam, B.C.

2 bedrooms, 1 bath

650 square feet

$565,000

Features: Large lot, zoned for future small-lot development



85 Cadillac Ave., Victoria, B.C.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,700 square feet

$564,950

Features: Minutes to downtown, wood burning fire place



115 Pueblo Cres., Whitehorse, Yukon

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

1,896 square feet

$569,900

Features: 8,600 square foot corner lot, mountain view