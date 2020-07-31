KITCHENER -- The Civic Holiday is coming up on Monday.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on Aug. 3.

REGION OF WATERLOO

OPEN

Grand River Transit -- Sunday schedule

Region of Waterloo International Airport -- Open

Garbage and blue bin pickup -- Regular pickup

CLOSED

Regional administration offices

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site

Region of Waterloo Library branches

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop off

Welcome Spaces (continued closure due to COVID-19)

Sunnyside Home reception and administration (closed to non-essential visitors until further notice)

Sunnyside Wellness Centre

Community Alzheimer Day Program (closed until further notice)

CITY OF KITCHENER

OPEN

Parks and open spaces (except for amenities like playgrounds)

Pools - find hours here

Splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park, and Victoria Park

Activa Sportsplex for pre-booked rentals

CLOSED

City Hall

Pickup services at Kitchener Public Libraries

Community centres

City skateparks

Kitchener Market -- closed as usual on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3

This story will be updated as more cities release information on their Civic long weekend closures.