KITCHENER -- The Civic Holiday is coming up on Monday.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on Aug. 3.

REGION OF WATERLOO

OPEN

  • Grand River Transit -- Sunday schedule
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport -- Open
  • Garbage and blue bin pickup -- Regular pickup

CLOSED

  • Regional administration offices
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site
  • Region of Waterloo Library branches
  • Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop off
  • Welcome Spaces (continued closure due to COVID-19)
  • Sunnyside Home reception and administration (closed to non-essential visitors until further notice)
  • Sunnyside Wellness Centre
  • Community Alzheimer Day Program (closed until further notice)

CITY OF KITCHENER

OPEN

  • Parks and open spaces (except for amenities like playgrounds)
  • Pools - find hours here
  • Splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park, and Victoria Park
  • Activa Sportsplex for pre-booked rentals

CLOSED

  • City Hall
  • Pickup services at Kitchener Public Libraries
  • Community centres
  • City skateparks
  • Kitchener Market -- closed as usual on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3

This story will be updated as more cities release information on their Civic long weekend closures.