Advertisement
Here's what's open and closed in Waterloo Region for the Civic Holiday
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 3:22PM EDT
KITCHENER -- The Civic Holiday is coming up on Monday.
Here's a list of what's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on Aug. 3.
REGION OF WATERLOO
OPEN
- Grand River Transit -- Sunday schedule
- Region of Waterloo International Airport -- Open
- Garbage and blue bin pickup -- Regular pickup
CLOSED
- Regional administration offices
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site
- Region of Waterloo Library branches
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop off
- Welcome Spaces (continued closure due to COVID-19)
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration (closed to non-essential visitors until further notice)
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre
- Community Alzheimer Day Program (closed until further notice)
CITY OF KITCHENER
OPEN
- Parks and open spaces (except for amenities like playgrounds)
- Pools - find hours here
- Splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park, and Victoria Park
- Activa Sportsplex for pre-booked rentals
CLOSED
- City Hall
- Pickup services at Kitchener Public Libraries
- Community centres
- City skateparks
- Kitchener Market -- closed as usual on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3
This story will be updated as more cities release information on their Civic long weekend closures.