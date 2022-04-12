Here's what hosting the World Juniors could mean for Waterloo region

The search to find a new location to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is on – and Waterloo region is in the running.

The Region of Waterloo and the City of London teamed up to submit a joint bid to host the games after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled them from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic calls it “a tremendous opportunity.”

“We know both of these cities are great hockey towns,” Vrbanovic said. “And this is a great opportunity to bring it to life.”

Explore Waterloo Region says the championship’s 31 games and 10 pre-tournament games would be split between The Aud in Kitchener and Budweiser Gardens in London.

The economic impact for host cities is estimated at $50 million.

“We know the past two years of the pandemic have been extremely difficult,” Vrbanovic. “But particularly for the hospitality and tourism sectors. And to host this kind of tournament in this region would obviously give that sector a real boost.”

The City of London says a bid normally takes months to prepare, but London and Waterloo region managed to construct a proposal in a matter of weeks.

The games have never been hosted in Waterloo region.

Kitchener and London previously bid in 2006, but lost to Vancouver.

Matthew Schmidt, president of Victus Academy, a hockey school in Kitchener says hosting the games locally world be a great opportunity to grow interest in the sport.

“It would just be so accessible to so many players and families in this region,” Schmidt said. “It would be absolutely incredible, there would be so much interest.”

Schmidt said some of Victus Academy’s members, who also play for the Kitchener Rangers, may be going to the World Juniors.

Several other Canadian cities have also submitted a bid.

A decision will be made in the coming weeks.