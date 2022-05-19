Here are the advance voting locations in Waterloo region

Advance voting locations are now open across the province.

Election day is set for June 2, but people can start casting their ballots as early as Thursday May 19.

The advance voting period will run until May 28.

Venues are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click on locations and the sidebar below for more information

HOW TO VOTE AT AN ADVANCE POLL

You can vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district.

If you don’t know your electoral district you can find it here

If you have a voter information card, you will need to show one piece of ID with your name on it.

If you don’t have a voter information card, you will need to show one piece of ID with both your name and address.

Examples of accepted ID can be found here.

Complete information on voting at an advance poll can be found here.

With files from The Canadian Press