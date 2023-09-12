Here are the 6 Kitchener Rangers headed to NHL training camps this week

Six Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL training camps beginning this week, the team says.

Carson Rehkopf, who was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the second round, 50th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, will head to Seattle for their training camp on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Hunter Brzustewicz, who was selected in the third round, 75th overall by the Vancouver Canucks, will attend the Canucks training camp beginning Sept. 12.

Additionally, four Rangers are attending the Ottawa Senators training camp this week; Tomas Hamara (drafted and signed by Ottawa in the third round, 87th overall in 2022) and Matthew Andonovski (fifth round, 140th overall, 2022), along with Simon Motew and Mitchell Martin who earned free agent invites.

The Rangers drop the puck on their regular season Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets are available online.