KITCHENER -- Many people at home during the COVID-19 pandemic have had to get creative when it comes to staying active.

Now that the weather is warming up, there are options for those eager to get outside.

“We decided, why not do something fun for baseball players who haven’t been able to take any swings?” says Vince Turkalj with Sports Zone in Waterloo.

The company opened its batting cages by appointment and free of charge.

“We’ve set up an appointment app on our website and you can go in, there’s time slots available by half hour,” says Turkalj.

The facility is scheduling visitors to prevent overcrowding and allow for proper cleaning.

“We have a 10 minute gap in between the 20 minute sessions, so I can go through and sanitize anything I need to,” says Brooke Turkalj.

If baseball isn’t your sport, there are plenty of other outdoors activities to choose from, including Zumba, horseback riding and golf.

“People are anxious to get outside and play some golf, and get some sun in their face and fresh air, so we’re happy to be open for them,” says Dave Roy, head professional for City of Kitchener golf courses.

All of the city-run golf courses in Kitchener gradually reopening to golfers this week with new safety measures in place.

“We’ve taken some stuff off the golf courses, some common places people would typically touch, we’ve made some adjustments to the flags so people don’t continually grab that,” says Roy.

The Rockway Golf Course opened on Monday. The Doon Valley Golf course will open to golfers on Friday.

For equestrian enthusiasts, Conestoga River Horseback Adventures is also open for lessons and trail rides.

“We have fresh air, we have nature, we have space,” says Tatyanna Vanlenthe. Conestoga River Horseback Adventures.

Staff say that physical distancing is a top priority for those taking part in the activities.

“Some people say two metres, we say one and a half horse-length apart,” says Vanlenthe.

A pair of fitness instructors is also keeping safety in mind, as they prepare to host an outdoor Zumba class on June 14 in Victoria Park.

“We’ll be making markers to make sure we have at least six feet of space between all of us,” says Zumba instructor Ana Ramirez.

In Ontario, gatherings of more than five people are currently banned under an emergency order.

Those orders were supposed to end by the end of May, but on Wednesday, the province extended them until June 9.

“Personal connection is so important and we haven’t been able to do that.”

Those interested can join a Zumba group on Facebook for more details.

“Even if we're spaced apart, we hear the music, we see the smiles on each other’s faces,” says Zumba instructor Julie Marouze.

With a heat warning in place for Southern Ontario, those planning to partake in these activities will want to be sure to lather up with sunscreen and stay hydrated when heading outdoors.