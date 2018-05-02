A Waterloo man who was a translator for a Nazi death squad during the Second World War is appealing the federal government’s bid to strip him of his citizenship.

The case marks the fourth time since 1995 that the government has attempted to revoke Helmut Oberlander’s Canadian citizenship. The first three were overturned on appeal.

A federal court hearing is taking place in Toronto this week as part of the latest appeal.

Oberlander’s lawyer, Ronal Poulton, says his client did nothing more than “mundane tasks” for the Nazis at the age of 17.

“The courts have found over and over again (that) he did not participate in any way in any crimes,” he told CTV News.

Oberlander is not attending this week’s hearing. Poulton says the 94 year old is not in good enough health to make the trip.

Lawyers representing Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith Canada have been granted intervener status at the hearing, arguing on behalf of the victims of Nazism.

“We need to build a justice system that sends a message (that) you cannot escape through old age,” B’nai Brith Canada lawyer David Matas said Wednesday.

“We’re not sending that message right now.”

Oberlander was a member of the Ek 10a Nazi death squad, which was responsible for killing more than two million people. He has said he was conscripted into duty.

The federal government has based its case against Oberlander on him not disclosing his involvement with Ek 10a when he applied to immigrate to Canada and sought out Canadian citizenship.

With files from The Canadian Press