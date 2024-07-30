KITCHENER
    • Heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday

    Rain hits an umbrella
    Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

    A special weather statement has been issued for all areas between Waterloo Region, Stratford, London, Grand Bend, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Bracebridge, Barrie and Orangeville.

    The agency said torrential downpours are expected to start in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

    Total rainfall is anticipated to be between 30 to 60 mm.

    Environment Canada said localized flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

