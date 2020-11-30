KITCHENER -- There is an increased police presence on Six Nations of the Grand River on Monday night after officials say a man suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to a home at around 5:20 p.m.. A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound while in the driveway.

A male suspect fled on foot before police arrived. The OPP and Brantford police are helping with a search to find the man.

Residents are asked to avoid Cayuga Road between Sixth Line and Fifth Line.

Police say there is no apparent danger to the public because they believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Officials say the active investigation is ongoing.