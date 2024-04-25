KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Heavy police presence in downtown Kitchener

    Police cruisers are pictured near the corner of College and Ahrens streets in Kitchener on April 25, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Police cruisers are pictured near the corner of College and Ahrens streets in Kitchener on April 25, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Around 10 police cruisers are on scene at the corner of College and Ahrens streets near the Kitchener Via Rail station.

    In a tweet, Waterloo regional police said officers are there for a “weapons investigation” and asked people to avoid the area. No other details have been provided.

    Police activity appears to be focused on an apartment building on College Street.

    (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

