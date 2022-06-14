Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario

Hot summer weather is making its return to southwestern Ontario this week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of the province, stretching from Windsor to St. Catharines and Kincardine.

That includes the areas of Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe.

Starting Wednesday, the agency says daytime highs are expected to reach between 30C and 33C.

With the humidex, it could feel closer to 40C.

Overnight lows will fall to between 20C and 22C, which won't provide much relief from the heat.

Environment Canada say the hot conditions could continue into Thursday, though some areas may feel a little cooler thanks to some rain.

Southwestern Ontario is expected to get a break from the high heat on Thursday evening.

HOT WEATHER HINTS

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions can impact air quality and extreme heat affects everyone. Those most at risk are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Everyone is advised to drink lots of water and seek out cool, or shaded, spots.

Drivers are also reminded to never leave unattended pets inside the car.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity could pose an increased risk of illness, such as heat stroke or exhaustion.