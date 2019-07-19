

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region and all of southern Ontario.

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak in the mid 30's, with humidex values in the low 40's.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone, but the risk are greatest for young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

Those working or exercising outdoors should also do so with caution.

Relief is expected to come Sunday with the arrival of a weak cold front.