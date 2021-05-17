ELORA -- Riverfest Elora is being postponed until 2022 amid ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions this summer.

On Monday, festival officials announced the event, scheduled for August 20-22 at Bissell Park, will now take place the following year on August 19, 20 and 21.

"We have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that we will have to postpone the twelfth instalment of Riverfest Elora once again," reads a statement on the festival's website. "The health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff, partners and the community continues to be our highest priority and unfortunately, it is not looking like large-scale events such as ours will be possible in 2021."

We wish more than anything we could be hanging out with you down by the river. But large-scale events like ours just aren't doable yet. So we must postpone for 2021.



We'll be back in Bissell August 19, 20, 21, 2022. We miss our riverfriends.



More info: https://t.co/HpXTtf22kj pic.twitter.com/5WHTADOrvD — Riverfest Elora (@riverfestelora) May 17, 2021

Riverfest Elora said plans are underway for next year's event and tickets purchased for 2021 will be honoured next year. Ticket holders seeking a refund are asked to submit a request by May 31.

"We are incredibly thankful to our community of festival-goers and cannot express in words how appreciative we are of all of you, who have stuck by us over the years and throughout this pandemic," Riverfest Elora officials said on their website.