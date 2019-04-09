

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man killed in a shooting late last week is being remembered by family.

The shooting happened on William Street Friday at around 11:30 p.m. A neighbour says they heard him calling for help and it sounded like he was in pain.

Gerald Robert Male, known as Rob to his sister Larissa Miller, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Miller says her brother will be remembered by his “heart of gold and love for the outdoors.”

She says his family and many friends will deeply miss him.

He was 37 when he died.

Police have not said whether or not they believe the shooting was targeted or not.

The major crime unit is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact police.