Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting late Friday night in Brantford.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on William Street.

There, police found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbour said he heard the distinct groaning of a hurt man crying out in agony. He was brought to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the man as Gerald Robert Male, 37.

A second person was found in distress at the residence as well, but police say he is not being considered a suspect.

The major crime unit is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact police.