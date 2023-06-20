Hearing underway for Guelph Police officer Const. Corey McArthur

A hearing is underway for Guelph Police officer Corey Mcarthur, who is appealing a decision that he must resign or be fired from the force.

The virtual hearing on Tuesday morning, is held by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

McArthur’s lawyer is arguing he shouldn’t be fired but demoted instead.

HISTORY OF MCARTHUR’S CASE

In September 2016, McArthur struck a 17-year-old who was handcuffed to a bed at Guelph General Hospital. The teen, who had been using crystal meth, was threatening to harm himself. McArthur elbowed the boy after being kneed.

The incident was reported after the hospital reviewed security video.

He was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but later pled guilty to a lesser charge.

In 2018, McArthur was sentenced, given a conditional discharge, maximum probation of 3 years and 240 hours of community service.

McArthur has been suspended with pay since 2016, making over $100,000 per year most years, according to the Ontario Sunshine List.

In the fall of 2022, six years after the assault, a disciplinary hearing found that McArthur had seven days to resign from his position or he would be fired.

Days later, McArthur filed a notice of appeal at the end of October, with the OCPC.

MCARTHUR’S HEARING

McArthur’s appeal stated that the police board hearing officer, Terence Kelly, made numerous mistakes in his sentencing, resulting in a penalty that was "harsh and excessive in the circumstances of this case.”

Council for McArthur stated Tuesday morning: “The penalty decision makes no allowance for and fails to consider the real and graphic effects of PTSD as it was lived and experienced by Corey McArthur.”

Adding that McArthur is currently on a "successful and sustainable recovery" from PTSD and should therefore be allowed to keep a job with the police service.

The hearing is expected to continue Tuesday afternoon.