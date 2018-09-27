

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph police officer won't spend any time behind bars despite pleading guilty to assaulting a teen.

In September 2016, Constable Corey McArthur hit a 17-year-old who was handcuffed to a bed at Guelph General Hospital. The teen was on crystal meth, and was lashing out and causing himself harm.

The incident was reported after the hospital reviewed security video.

McArthur was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but later pled guilty to a lesser charge.

On Thursday he was given a conditional discharge, a maximum probation of 3 years and 240 hours of community service.

The judge believed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) played a role in McArthur’s response.