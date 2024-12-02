Health units in Brant County and Haldimand Norfolk to merge

There will soon be one health unit overseeing Brant County and Haldimand Norfolk.

The Brant County Health Unit and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit have received approval from the Ministry of Health to amalgamate the two organizations into one entity called Grand Erie Public Health.

The new health unit will replace the existing two organizations as of Jan. 1. It will be responsible for the County of Brant, Brantford, Haldimand County and Norfolk County.

People using services from the previous health units will not notice any program delivery changes once the merger happens. The plan is to slowly make adjustments throughout the year to ensure all programs and services remain available in all areas.