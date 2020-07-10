KITCHENER -- Health Canada has approved rapid COVID-19 testing kits developed by a company in Guelph.

Guelph’s Precision Biomonitoring and Biomeme, a Philadelphia company, both usually work in DNA testing. Together, they developed a test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The mobile testing platform can deliver results for up to nine samples in about an hour, the company said in a news release.

“This approval is the result of the dedication and commitment of our teams at Precision Biomonitoring and Biomeme, as well as ongoing collaboration with our validation partners,” Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO of Precision Biomonitoring, said in a news release. “This rapid test can now be distributed everywhere across Canada, especially in remote areas and workplaces where creating virus-free zones is vital. We can now bring the lab to the sample.”

Currently, people need to visit a testing centre and wait several days for results.

The SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR Test will be deployed across the country now that it's approved.

The approval aligns with the federal government's plan to work with innovative companies to combat the pandemic, according to Precision Biomonitoring.

The company said it wants to bring the testing platform to Indigenous communities in northern Ontario.