'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery

A Guelph man who lost everything in a house fire earlier this month is looking to recover in more ways than one.

Mark Edwards, 34, was inside his Brant Avenue home when it went up in flames.

“Well, my heart sank. I was shocked. I didn't even know what to think,” said Christine Vachon, Edwards’ sister, recalling the moment she found out. “My first thought was: ‘I hope he's alive.’”

A house fire on Brant Avenue in Guelph. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (April 2, 2023)

Edwards was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital’s burn unit in Toronto. It’s where he’ll be for the next six to eight weeks due to the severity of his burns.

“The first time that I saw him, he was pretty unrecognizable because his face was very, very swollen,” said Vachon.

Edwards will require several surgeries over the coming weeks.

“So 30 per cent of his body is all burns. It's mainly third-degree burns all over his back, on his arms and on his head,” Vachon said.

Recovering from his physical injuries is only half the battle.

His house is considered a total loss, along with everything in it.

The aftermath of a house fire in Guelph over the weekend. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

Vachon and her other brother, Nicholas Edwards, launched a fundraiser in hopes the community can help their brother piece his life back together.

“Clothes are probably the biggest thing right now because he lost everything,” said Vachon.

Edwards’ sister considers him a sports fanatic, so replacing memorabilia to help lift his spirits is top of mind too.

“He just loves hockey and is a huge Montreal Canadiens fan.”

There’s still no word on what caused the fire on Brant Avenue. The Guelph Police Service and Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

In the meantime, Vachon said her brother is staying positive.

“He's trying to crack a lot of jokes still. He just wants things to be normal.”

Anyone looking to get in touch with the family can do so through their GoFundMe page. Clothing items donated should be in a size XL.