Hanging up the harness: Retirement day for Sheba the search and rescue dog
Monday was a very special day for Sheba.
She officially retired after 11 years as a search and rescue dog.
Working out of Wilmot Township, Sheba was specially trained to work both on land and in the water.
“She’s had a back injury, she’s had major surgery,” said trainer William Bolton. “It’s time for the lady to take it easy from now on.”
The Labrador-Huskie mix has assisted in over 100 searches. Several high-profile cases locally include: Robbie Reiner, Kaden Young and Andreas Pfenning.
Reiner was only five-years-old when, on Dec. 26, 2014, he fell through the ice on the Nith River. His body wasn’t found until four months later, 12 kilometres downstream from where it was believed he went into the frigid water.
At the time Reiner went missing, Sheba was only trained for air scenting and tracking.
“She, at that point, was a year old,” said Bolton. “She wasn’t trained. But that certainly gave me a lot of inspiration about how difficult water searches are.”
Reiner’s disappearance also inspired Bolton to expand Sheba’s training to include Water Human Remains Detection.
“That’s when she’s on a boat and would detect bodies that are under the water. She’s done really well at that,” added Bolton.“Water is very intense because it’s just such a vast area to get a dog to be able to scent on the water [and] to determine an area where divers can go down and then determine where the person is.”
Currents also make that search more complicated.
Bolton said Sheba was a natural at it.
“When you get a dog and you train them for search and rescue you don’t know how it’s going to go,” he explained. “Everything I threw at her she picked it up and ran with it, she did very well.”
Outside of work, Bolton said Sheba is very friendly, very vocal and very much still a puppy at heart. But she always knows when it’s time to work.
Sheba’s retirement, however, won’t be all treats and naps.
Bolton said he’ll continue to use Sheba to help train other search and rescue dogs.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Deepsea eruption expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in an hour
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
CNN exclusive: 'Trump Employee 5,' who unknowingly helped move classified documents, speaks out
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.