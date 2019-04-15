

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after a police say a gun was pointed in a road rage incident on Highway 401.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Winston-Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say they don’t know what happened before to cause the road rage, but say they know how it ended.

“In the end, we have a person pointing a gun at another motorist on the highway,” says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

Waterloo regional police officers intercepted the vehicle before it arrived at its registered address in Cambridge.

Police say that there was a young person in the vehicle as well.

Brett Mansfield, 24, is facing several charges, including the following:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Imitation firearm use while committing an offence

Possessing a firearm contrary to a probation order

Novice blood alcohol above zero,

Driving with cannabis readily available

Driving with an open container of alcohol

Driving with open liquor

“These kinds of charges, obviously—cannabis, alcohol, firearms, dangerous and aggressive driving—are just a combination that’s a recipe for disaster,” says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

He says that, while he doesn’t know how the road rage began, slower drivers should move over.

“If a vehicle ever passes you on the right, all that tells me is that you’re in the wrong lane,” he says. “So please, move over and don’t be the cause of someone’s frustration or aggression.”

He reminds drivers to share the road.