

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously in that city.

Guelph police say the man was pulled over around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

He had allegedly been seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the Hanlon Expressway, near Paisley Road.

The 34-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving, and later charged with dangerous driving as well.