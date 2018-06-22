Featured
Wrong-way driver on Hanlon impaired: police
Guelph Police headquarters are pictured on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 3:27PM EDT
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously in that city.
Guelph police say the man was pulled over around 1:15 a.m. Friday.
He had allegedly been seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the Hanlon Expressway, near Paisley Road.
The 34-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving, and later charged with dangerous driving as well.