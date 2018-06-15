

CTV Kitchener





Seniors in Guelph are reaching out to those younger than them in hopes of fighting ageism in the community.

As part of the #ElderWisdom campaign, elderly people sat outside Guelph city hall on Thursday to chat and share wisdom with passersby.

The project is meant to raise awareness about ageism as the population grows older.

“Ageism is a stigma that stops older adults from thriving,” says project coordinator Karen Poveda . “It lowers their quality of life and it limits their opportunities within our communities.”

Some pieces of advice the seniors were doling out included taking life as it comes and not getting wrapped up in things that don’t matter.

The campaign will be making stops across the province over the next few weeks.

June is senior's month in the province of Ontario.