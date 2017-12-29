

yYan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A malfunctioning heater may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a shed west of Drayton Friday morning.

The fire brought firefighters to a property on Concession Road 8, just outside the community of Moorefield, shortly before 7 a.m.

Responding crews arrived to find the upper floor of the two-storey shed engulfed, Mapleton fire chief Rick Richardson told CTV News.

In total, 25 firefighters were called to the scene. They fought the fire from outside the shed, knocking it down after about two hours and putting out hotspots for another 90 minutes.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighbouring house. No injuries were reported.

The shed contained items like a riding lawnmower, tires and propane tanks. Richardson said both tanks exploded while firefighters were on-scene.

“They went straight up in the air,” he said.

Damage from the fire is estimated at between $100,000 and $120,000.

While the cause has not officially been determined, investigators suspect it may have something to do with a natural gas heater in the shed that had reportedly been malfunctioning recently.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy