An early morning vehicle fire that spread to a nearby home in Guelph is under investigation.

Crews were called to Stephanie Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the flames quickly spread to the exterior of a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and contain the damage.

The people inside the home made it out safely and were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.